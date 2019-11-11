83yr old Tam David West died around 11:00 a.m, after 11 days @ UCH) on 11/11

Just a coincidence ,it should be, nothing significant about 11 .Former Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof Tam David-West, died at a private suite at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, around 11:05 am, today Monday, 11th day in the 11th month of the year.

After spending about 11 days at the private suite of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan at age 83.

He added that the deceased was rushed to the hospital when he suddenly fell sick but did not disclose the cause of death.

As at the time of filing this report, the source said the children of the deceased, who mostly reside in Rivers state had been contacted and are already on the way to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of UCH, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, who confirmed the death also gave the time the deceased breath his last to be around 11am, Monday.

He also declined comments on the cause or situation that led to the death of the deceased.

Professor David-West was a consultant virologist of national and international standing.

He served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.