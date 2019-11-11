Again, NAN md gets kudos, tells DSS the home truth

Bayo Onanuga, the managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has come out hard to speak against establishment, from within.

He has condemned the continuous holding of Sowore after fulfilling all bail conditions.

Last week, he expressed disappointment over what Fashola said as per, not too bad conditions of roads.

“Disappointingly, the DSS is behaving like the SSS of the military era. Denial of liberty to a citizen is bad enough and even worse when the court twice ordered the freedom of the citizen.

” The Federal A-G should order DSS to free Sowore now. The agency is giving Buhari a bad name!

Interestingly these jibes from him are what many have been calling the return of Onanuga to his real self as the voice of the voiceless.

One of his fans said “Yeah..this is fearless Bayo Onanuga we knew and adore during my University years. He was then our role model. Please, wake up. You people remain heroes of our democracy. Buhari should not destroy that reputation. God bless you sir.

And another added, “I hope the cabal and power that be in this government will not ask or tell the president to relief you of your appointment from your office.

” Anyway, we are waiting as Yoruba will say kuro laaye mi ki se kuro laye.(if they ask you to leave that position, would not amount to leaving your position on planet earth.)

” U have our support and may God almighty continue to guide and protect u. Tell them make them hear. Enough of this disobedience of court orders. The man should be freed if the court had said so. God bless Nigeria.”