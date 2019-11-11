Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Appeal Court sacks Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

Younews Ng November 11, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 72 Views

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Monday nullified the election of the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

The court reversed the judgement of governorship election petition tribunal, which declared Mr Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the election.

However, the appellate court, however, did not give order for a fresh election.

But, there are indications that, like Osun State governor,  he will head to the Supreme Court

For now no vacuum in the government house. He’s still substantial Executive Governor of Oyo State.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Liverpool beat Man City 3-1..why Coaches are furious

Liverpool FC on Sunday extended their lead at the English Premiership League to nine points ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.