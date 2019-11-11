Appeal Court sacks Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Monday nullified the election of the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

The court reversed the judgement of governorship election petition tribunal, which declared Mr Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the election.

However, the appellate court, however, did not give order for a fresh election.

But, there are indications that, like Osun State governor, he will head to the Supreme Court

For now no vacuum in the government house. He’s still substantial Executive Governor of Oyo State.