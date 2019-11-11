Associates advice Akpabio to opts out, as himself & Ekpenyong chase 19,455 votes

Akpabio, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who hails from Essien Udim, seems to be in a fix.

The excitement of the court ruling ,seemingly in his favour, seems to be disapoearing, replaced by ctitical thinking.

YOU NEWS reporter learnt from Akpabio’s media aide Anietie Ekong, that “the former governor and his legal team were still studying the judgment, adding that they will issue a statement on it today, Monday, November 11.

But the clear point is that the rerun election in one out of 10 centers. Meanwhile he was defeated with over 38,000 votes by his opponent. The total voters from the disputed center is less than 5,000. Is it not better he opts out of the rerun?

“George Oji – opting out of the rerun is in his best political interest to avoid massive disgrace..

“Let him go for the rerun when motor want kill dog it will first of all make it deaf.

Despite the Appeal court ruling, Ekpeyong still holds the lead over Akpabio in votes already won. He has from the other nine LGS in the district 114 973 votes to Akpabio’s 76,917.

The rerun is generating excitement among stakeholders.

Analysts, who assessed Akpabio’s chances, said it would be a herculean task for Ekpenyong’s victory to be upturned, based on results from only one local government area.

Akpabio will be going into the rerun with a deficit of 38,056, which he needs to overturn Ekpenyong’s victory.

An analyst said: “Akpabio and Ekpenyong will be struggling to get all, if not most of the 19,455 accredited votes in Essien Udim.

“It will definitely not be possible for Akpabio to garner all the 19,455 votes in Essien Udim and if he does, it won’t really make much difference to him because he needs 38,056 votes to win.”

He added: “It will be a tall dream for him to expect that Ekpenyong will not snatch a substantial number of votes out ot the 19,455 votes in the area.

“The rerun will be impossible for Akpabio to reverse the over 38,056 difference, given the fact of the number of accredited voters, the turn out and other intervening variables”