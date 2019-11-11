CAN faults NYSC for expelling corpers for refusing to wear shorts, trousers

The Christian Association of Nigeria has criticised the National Youth Service Corps for expelling two corps members who refused to wear trousers or shorts for religious reasons.

Two female corps members – Okafor Love Obianuju, with call-up number EB/19C/0523; and Odji Oritsetsolaye, with call-up number EB/19C/0530 – were expelled from the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 in Ebonyi camp over the weekend for refusing to wear trousers.

A statement by Ebonyi NYSC Information officer, Mrs Ngozi Ukwuoma, said the duo were spotted by the camp director, Mrs Josephine Isu and her team during the routing morning inspection wearing white T-shirts over white skirts.

“They were accosted and upon interrogation, they disclosed that they could not wear white shorts and the trousers given to them by the NYSC because it was against their religious belief.

“Efforts made by the camp director to make them see the need to obey the camp and NYSC’s rules and regulations proved abortive as the matter was officially reported to the authorities.

“The ‘de-kitting’ proceedings then commenced and the affected corps members were queried and subsequently faced the camp court,” she said.

Mrs Ukwuoma said the duo were found guilty after stating that they were ready to bear the consequences of their actions.

“The court’s recommendations were submitted to the camp management and the camp director was directed to ‘de-kit’ them in the presence of security agencies.

“The security agencies then escorted them to the gate as they left the camp,” she said.