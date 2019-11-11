Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Davido celebrates his baby boy in London

Younews Ng November 11, 2019

Nigerian singer Davido (real name David Adedeji Adeleke) and his fiancée Chioma Rowland who welcomed their son, Ifeanyi David, Jr., few weeks ago are celebrating his naming ceremony.

The epoch making event took place in London days back, where the bouncing baby boy was delivered.

