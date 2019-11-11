Davido celebrates his baby boy in London
November 11, 2019
Nigerian singer Davido (real name David Adedeji Adeleke) and his fiancée Chioma Rowland who welcomed their son, Ifeanyi David, Jr., few weeks ago are celebrating his naming ceremony.
The epoch making event took place in London days back, where the bouncing baby boy was delivered.
