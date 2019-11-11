Liverpool beat Man City 3-1..why Coaches are furious

Liverpool FC on Sunday extended their lead at the English Premiership League to nine points with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Manchester City.

Two first half goals from Fabinho and Mo Sallah as well as a fine header from Sadio Mane in the early minutes of second half gave Liverpool a comfortable lead.

Bernado Silva scored for Manchester City in a game marred by furious protests by the two coaches – Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – over questionable officiating.

Pep Guardiola wants answers from Mike Riley after another VAR controversy left Manchester City counting the cost of their latest ruinous day at Anfield.