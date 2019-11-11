Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Liverpool beat Man City 3-1..why Coaches are furious

November 11, 2019

Liverpool FC on Sunday extended their lead at the English Premiership League to nine points with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Manchester City.

Two first half goals from Fabinho and Mo Sallah as well as a fine header from Sadio Mane in the early minutes of second half gave Liverpool a comfortable lead.

Bernado Silva scored for Manchester City in a game marred by furious protests by the two coaches – Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – over questionable officiating.
Pep Guardiola wants answers from Mike Riley after another VAR controversy left Manchester City counting the cost of their latest ruinous day at Anfield.

Liverpool made a huge statement in their quest to win the title by beating City 3-1 but the shape of a pulsating game was defined in the fifth minute when the defending champions appealed for a penalty following a hand ball by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

They were behind 22 seconds later thanks to a wonderful Fabinho goal but VAR still checked to see whether they had legitimate claims. When no penalty was awarded, Guardiola and his coaching staff were furious and their anger continued in the second half.

