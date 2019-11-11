Liverpool beat Man City 3-1..why Coaches are furious

Liverpool FC on Sunday extended their lead at the English Premiership League to nine points with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Manchester City.
Two first half goals from Fabinho and Mo Sallah as well as a fine header from Sadio Mane in the early minutes of second half gave Liverpool a comfortable lead.
Liverpool made a huge statement in their quest to win the title by beating City 3-1 but the shape of a pulsating game was defined in the fifth minute when the defending champions appealed for a penalty following a hand ball by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
They were behind 22 seconds later thanks to a wonderful Fabinho goal but VAR still checked to see whether they had legitimate claims. When no penalty was awarded, Guardiola and his coaching staff were furious and their anger continued in the second half.