Otedola suprises daughter with N5Billion, Dangote drops N100m, Osinbajo, high & mighty present

Business mogul, Femi Otedola, has donated N5bn to the Cuppy Foundation, a philanthropic project of his daughter, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy.

Mr Otedola, who was represented by another of his daughters, Tolani, made the announcement during the ‘Gold Gala,’ an event by his daughter at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Sunday.

Tolani said, “My father, Mr Femi Otedola, has been at the forefront of supporting worthy causes. It is in this spirit that he will be donating the sum of N5bn to the children of Borno, Adamawa and Katsina through Save the Children.

Among the guests were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; CEO, Save the Children, UK, Kevin Watkins; Mr Femi Otedola, entrepreneur, Hajia Bola Shagaya; Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

They also included Senator Gabriel Suswam, Minister of State for Transport, Gbemisola Saraki; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole; Alhaji Aliko Dangote; and his daughter Hajia Halima Dangote.

Others were the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paulen Tallen; former Governor of Borno State, Gen Buba Marwa; Group CEO, Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

Cuppy’s godfather, Dangote, who is the owner of the Dangote Group, also made a donation of N100m.

Dangote said, “It gives me great pleasure to be here supporting my brother, Femi. I believe we need more Nigerians to have big hearts to give back to the needy.”