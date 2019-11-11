Party Leader praises Sanwo Olu….’has made Lagos better than he met it’

Alhaji Tunde Balogun, the Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a great performer who has turned a lot of things around in the state within a short period.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Independent, Balogun specifically commended Sanwo-Olu for his innovation in addressing the traffic crisis in Lagos, saying the situation is now better than before.

Balogun who said that bad roads and potholes in the state have now become a thing of the past added that many Lagosians who were complaining before have stopped doing so.

Of course, I am very proud of his performance. He has been a great performer. Given the little time he has spent in the office, he has been able to turn a lot of things around”.

“Let’s talk about infrastructure. The first challenge we had was about traffic management and transportation in the state. In that aspect, he has been wonderful”.

“Before, most of the people are complaining about bad roads, but now all those things are now things of the past because most roads are motorable now. He has managed the traffic situation well”.

“What he did was to highlight the areas where we have bottlenecks and traffic gridlocks and addressing them one by one. Go round those areas today, you will find out that those potholes are no more except in few places and in time, all those ones will be no more. He has made Lagos better for all of us”.