Revealed: why Buhari visits Archbishop of Canterbury in London

Reveale why Buhari visits Archbishop of Canterbury in London ..

President Buhari was with The Most Rev’d Justin Welby, The Archbishop of Canterbury at the Lambeth Palace London on 10th Nov 2019

True men of God know their friends, unlike in Nigeria where the only friends of our ‘men of God’ are corrupt stained, hardened criminals, true men of God have only people with integrity as their friends!

But unknown, to many especially teeming youth in Nigeria,PMB is one of the best friends of the Arch Bishop of Canterbury, beginning from when he was the CEO of Shell in Nigerian in the 70s when Buhari was oil minister!

Though some are saying he compromised military head of government in those days, for his company to have their ways.

Mr Welby, the spiritual head of more than 80 million Anglicans worldwide, insists that, while he was aware of rumours of corruption during his time at Elf, he never encountered evidence of it.

When he joined the company in the late Seventies, the Nigerian government was planning to nationalise the country’s oil fields, something Elf, Shell, BP and others were desperate to prevent.

They attempted to talk the government out of it by dangling a giant carrot – a promise to invest £6 billion between them in a project that involved shipping natural gas from Nigeria to Europe.

Now, that Buhari is visiting his friend of long standing, Nigerians are saying

” What is the Economic importance or Economic impact of all these Religious visits. This is 21century. Does it affect the Nigeria Stock exchange?

“Why informing us? You guys said its a private visit right? Why make any of his meeting public?