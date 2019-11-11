UNICEF Ranks Nigeria As World’s No 2 In Child Marriage..23 millions girls involved !

Nigeria has been rated as the second largest country with number of child brides in the world with 23 million girls and women married out as children in the country ending their educational strive by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This was disclosed by the Chief of Field Office (CFO) UNICEF Nigeria, Bhanu Pathak in Bauchi on Saturday during a Youth Talk ceremony organised in commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

“Too many Nigerian children and young people are being left behind, especially when it comes to education. Nigeria has the world’s highest number of out-of-school children; more than 10.5 million Nigerian children are not in school.

“Nigeria also has the second largest number of child brides in the world with 23 million girls and women married as children, and as such, ending their education,” said Pathak.

This iniquitous child marriage in Nigeria has destroyed the lives of many girl children, many of whom have been exposed to terrible health challenges such as cervical cancer, obstetrics fistulas, sexually transmitted diseases, etc…

Say a loud NO to child’s marriage.

.