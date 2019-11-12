The dilemma facing Sen Godswill Akpabio.Ministerial slot/ rerun

A once-in-a-lifetime experience of actually being between the devil and the deep blue sea

A bird in hand is worth more than ten thousand in the bush. In all practical sense he cannot make it to the Senate again.

The court didn’t help matters by ordering this re-run because it is absolutely inconsequential. Akpabio should forgo the senatorial ambition and hold on to his assured ministerial position. Greed amongst our politicians is one thing that is unexplainable.

The Appeal Court in Calabar ordered a rerun in Essien Udim LGA only but upheld the election in nine of the 10 LGAs.

Akpabio trails the leading Ekpenyong by 38,056 votes. There are only 19,455 votes to fight for. Akpabio can therefore not win in the rerun.

He’s already a Minister and has to resign to fight the rerun election which he has already lost before it starts.

His dilemma is better imagined. Should he chicken out of an election which resulted from his appeal in court? Does he not have better things to do with the money to be used in the worthless campaign?