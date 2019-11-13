341 gets first class, as UI graduates 7,430 students

No fewer than 2’41 graduates of Nigeria’s oldest citadel of learning, University of Ibadan (UI), have been awarded with First Class degree in the 2017/2018 academic session.

Professor Abel Olayinka, UI’s Vice Chancellor disclosed that the Faculty of Science had the highest number of First Class at 46, followed by the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry with 38 and the Faculty of Technology with 27.

The breakdown of graduates for the 2017/2018 session showed 1,966 students had Second Class Upper (Division), 4,206, Second Class Lower (Division), 625 Third Class, 82 Pass and 310 unclassified. The 71st Convocation ceremony will witness a total churning out of 7,430 students.

He said, “A further breakdown of the graduating list shows that 3.38 percent and 27.61 percent of our students finished with First Class and Second Class Upper (Division) Honours, respectively. A special recognition must be given to one of our students who finished with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 7.0. She is Ofure Mary Ebhomielen of the Department of Computer Science”.

Miss Ofure Mary Ebhomielen of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science was the cynosure of all eyes on Tuesday as she was presented as the best graduating student at the 2019 Convocation ceremony.

Ebhomielen, who graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA of 7.0 received a thunderous ovation when she was presented to parents and well-wishers at the ceremony.

In her valedictory speech, enjoined the class of 2018 to strive for excellence as they began another journey in life.

Olayinka in his remarks said, “Ofure Mary Ebhomielen is the fourth person ever to have obtained perfect Cummulative Grade Point Average (7.0 out of 7.0) in the 71-year history of the University of Ibadan and the first female. This is worth celebrating and we are indeed very proud of her. The world is now under your feet, Mary, aim for the skies while we keep celebrating you.”