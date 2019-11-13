Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

4 senior immigration officers kidnapped, no ransome demand yet

Younews Ng November 13, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 61 Views

Four senior officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) were on Monday morning kidnapped on Bonny waterway in Rivers State.

The immigration personnel left Bonny for Port Harcourt, the state capital for documentation and other official matters at NIS’ headquarters when pirates attacked them on the high sea.

They were said to have been whisked away in a Commando-like operation.

The source revealed that the boat’s driver was allowed to go after personnel of the para-military agency were moved into the higher-capacity speed boat, which immediately sped off.

They shot sporadically into the air to prevent being challenged or accosted by the security agents on patrol.

No demand for ransom, yet.

Bonny Island, by the Atlantic Ocean, is the base of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), the crude oil export terminal of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited’s (MPN’s) export terminal for crude oil, condensate and Natural Gas Liquid (NGL).

The strategic Bonny/Bodo-Ogoni road with many bridges, a partnership between the Federal Government and NLNG, is being handled by construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.

