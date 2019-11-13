Bayelsa APC dep. gov. candidate removed for lying

APC, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, has been disqualified over false information given in his Form CF001 submitted to INEC for the polls.

A human rights and constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has no candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

He said that the legal effect of the disqualification of the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in the State under the Constitution and the Electoral Act (except reversed) on appeal, simply means that the party has no governorship candidate at all in the election.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, said, “In a landmark judgement, in a suit instituted by the PDP against the APC candidate, David Lyon and his running mate, Biobarakuma, the judge found and held that Biobarakuma gave false information in relation to his educational qualifications and went ahead to depose to an affidavit to correct the discrepancies.

“The judge held that all his documents bore different names and therefore disqualified him from contesting the forthcoming governorship elections.