Highlights from Mobile Money conference in Kano..

This year is a far cry from what it was last year..For example ..The Association of Mobile Money Agents in Nigeria (AMMAN) has said last year during the 3rd annual conference that its members and other stakeholders are being left out from the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) programme powered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Nigerian Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The president, AMMAN, Olojo Victor, disclosed this at the third annual conference of the association held in Lagos last year.

Speaking to Journalists on the sidelines of the conference, Olojo said, “Specifically we can say AMMAN and other industry stakeholders who are pushing and dragging financial inclusion are not carried along in the SANEF programme

“We believe that if AMMAN is brought into the system, we will be able to share real time experiences, challenges on how this objective can be achieved.

“We believe that there is a fund aspect attached to SANEF. There is money involvement and we have told the core stakeholders that we the association know the agents who are doing well. We in the association know agents who can bring in the volume and transaction, so they must ensure they carry us along without that there would continue to be problem in the industry”.

For this year, CBN & SANEF have been able to enlist over 190,000 agents , hoping to achieve 500,000 agents by the year 2020.

SANEF was saddle with the task in 2018 and incorporated in 2019.

AMMBAN is taking good lead with SANEF for the financial inclusion in registering and guiding agents.

And SANEF has been enjoined to do more training for Police about agent business for them to really understand how it operate to avoid harrasment for agents

Some of the key topic for today are:

Topic: Effective regulatory framework as the Panacea for efficient DFS

Lecturer: Mr Sam okojere director Payment system management department, central bank of Nigeria.

Next is the presentation on “Deepening Financial Inclusion in Digital Age.

Third Presentation by Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman EFCC ably represented by Mr Okolo

Topic: Curbing Fraud activities and Money laundering through digital financial services and agents in Nigeria.

Account opening week from CBN,SANEF & Nibbs is Nov.25 – Dec 1,2019 in 6 States- Kano, Nassarawa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Bayelsa and Ondo.