Mobile Money Agents holds conference in Kano.

Association Of Mobile Money Agents In Nigeria (AMMAN) is currently holding its 4th annual conference in Kano, Nigeria.

It is slated for 13th and 14th November.

Today witnessed presentation of awards in different category.

The most outstanding institution award goes to *EFInA*,

The best agent bank branding support award goes to *firstmonie*

Outstanding Web Platform Award goes to PAGA,

Best *Operator with best AGENT commission award* goes to KUDI,

Best Media financial Inclusion institution award goes to

*BusinessDay*.

*Micro Credit Fin tech Company of the year award* goes to *LIDYA*,

Most Reliable Mobile Banking USSD code award goes to Gtbank

AMMBAN Female Ambassador of the Year goes to WAYAPOINT,

*AMMBAN financial Inclusion Male Ambassador Award* goes to Henry Chukwu of EFInA

Earlier, the President of the Association, Mr. Olojo Victor stated that the Association of Mobile Money Agents in Nigeria (AMMAN) has been established to help facilitate, organize and speed-up agents effort towards the financial inclusion policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Mobile Money industry is set for a paradigm shift as mobile money agents have come together to form an umbrella body organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as Association of Mobile Money Agents in Nigeria (AMMAN).

According to statistics released by the CBN, there are over 80,000 mobile money agents spread across the country, it is believed that if agents work with collective and consented effort, remarkable progress can be achieved in the Mobile Money industry in Nigeria.

The President of the Association, Mr. Olojo Victor stated that the Association of Mobile Money Agents in Nigeria (AMMAN) has been established to help facilitate, organize and speed-up agents effort towards the financial inclusion policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.