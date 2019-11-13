Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PDP expels Ize Iyamu ahead of defection to APC

Younews Ng November 13, 2019 News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 60 Views

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has expelled its former governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare .

Ize-Iyamu was expelled following his refusal to confirm or refute his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has been expelled from participating in any PDP related activities with immediate effect.

Nehikhare explained the expulsion will remain until Ize-Iyamu “acknowledges, accepts and addresses the issue of his decamping to APC.”

As a result of the “uneasy quiet” from our dear pastor and the impression our silence will send to our teeming supporters and followers, Edo PDP is left with no option but to announce the EXCLUSION of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu from all PDP related activities with immediate effect, until he Acknowledges, Accepts and Addresses the issue of his decamping to APC.

