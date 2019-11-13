Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Police foil armed robbery attack on CBN office

November 13, 2019

The police on this Tuesday evening foiled an armed robbery attempt on the Benin branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The robbers attempted to break into the CBN when a bullion van carrying cash to an unknown commercial bank was about leaving the CBN premises.

However, the policemen attached to the bank foiled the robbery attack.

An exchange of gunfire between the bank security and the robbers saw people and motorists on the busy Akpakpava road scampering for safety.

An eyewitness said while no casualty was recorded, the incident summarily paralysed commercial activities in the area as shop owners hurriedly closed

