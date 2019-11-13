Police foil armed robbery attack on CBN office

The police on this Tuesday evening foiled an armed robbery attempt on the Benin branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The robbers attempted to break into the CBN when a bullion van carrying cash to an unknown commercial bank was about leaving the CBN premises.

However, the policemen attached to the bank foiled the robbery attack.

An exchange of gunfire between the bank security and the robbers saw people and motorists on the busy Akpakpava road scampering for safety.

An eyewitness said while no casualty was recorded, the incident summarily paralysed commercial activities in the area as shop owners hurriedly closed