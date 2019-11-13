Regina Daniels drops out of Igbinedion University, begins study in Dubai Vasity

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Younews Ng November 13, 2019 Admission, Campus, Celebrity, Education, Entertainment, News, nollywood, Trending Leave a comment 57 Views

Regina Daniels drops out? Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has allegedly dropped out of Igbinedion University to begin lectures in an unknown University in The United Arabs Emirates. We thought the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko had gone for a long vacation but the actress pulled a fast one on us all. The wife of popular Nigeria Billionaire and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko was a student of Igbinedion University which is the first private University in Nigeria, located at Edo State.

