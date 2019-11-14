Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Customs Boss pushes for return of import tax on petrol

November 14, 2019

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali, is seeking the reintroduction of import tax on petroleum products.

The Federal Government in 2004 suspended the tax of N1.50 per litre of any petroleum product paid by importers of fuel on imported petroleum products.

Speaking on the development, Ali said it had become imperative to reintroduce the tax regime in line with global best practices.

He noted that currently, the same type of tax was being implemented in about 36 countries at an average of $2.24 per gallon.

He said, “The petroleum tax regime of 2004 before its suspension imposed N1.50 per litre. It is the considered opinion of the Service that this regime be reintroduced in line with international best practices as it’s currently operational in over 36 countries at an average of $2.24 per gallon.”

The Custom boss also stated that he had forwarded a proposal for a downward review of vehicle tariff to the Finance Ministry for consideration

