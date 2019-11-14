Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Senate, FG promise adjustment of ‘Hate speech for death bill’

Younews Ng November 14, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 12 Views

Nigerians have been urged not to lose sleep over the Hate Speech Bill which proposes the death penalty.

” National Assembly would probably not pass the Bill into law in its current form.”

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki, stated on wednesday.

And tthe government’s position was echoed by the Senate, which said there is no cause for alarm as the controversial Bill still has many processes to undergo before becoming law..

Senator Saraki noted that even if the bill proposes the death penalty, it may not retain such particulars when passed into law.

She said: “It’s a bill, it’s not yet law. So, the sponsor of the bill might have put the death penalty there. I think we are jumping the gun a bit. As you said, he is proposing a bill, it is not yet an act.

“Be that as it may, I think the Cybercrime Act is a law already in Nigeria. The Cybercrime Act has the hate speech aspect in it.”

The Senate urged Nigerians to be patient with it. Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Nassarawa North) said: “A bill is just a proposal before the National Assembly.

