Tejuosho market on fire, causes, ..some hospitalized

Barely a week after fire broke out at Balogun market on Lagos Island and Okobaba plank market at Ebute Metta, another Lagos popular Lagos market, Tejuosho is reportedly on fire.

Fire guts a section of the popular Tejuosho market in the Yaba area of the state on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

According to a witness, fire fighters have arrived the fire scene.

Two yet-to-be-identified men on Thursday sustained injuries as the storey building in the Tejuosho area of Lagos was being gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the fire started from a power surge in one of the rooms in the building and escalated to other rooms in the building.

The fire which started around 3.00 p.m. was said to have destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

YOU NEWS learnt that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and other emergency responders like the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service responded to the fire.

Confirming the incident, the LASEMA Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, noted that the fire which caused physical cracks on the building led to the collapse of the building, adding that the injured persons had been taken to the hospital.