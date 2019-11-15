Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Appeal Court clears Lyon, APC for Bayelsa election tomorrow

November 15, 2019

Lyon remained the candidate of the APC for the election pending the determination of an appeal he filed against the judgement of the lower court

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday issued out the ordered to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  that it should recognise Chief David Lyon as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Saturday governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Ruling on a motion ex-parte filed by the lawyers of Lyon, the court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa and presided over by Justice Jane Inyang.

