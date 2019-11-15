Attempt to kidnap Kogi PDP flagbearer, Gov. Makinde foiled

About 50 gunmen dressed in police uniform and masked attacked the Suitorial Hotel where Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde and Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election in Kogi state, Musa Wada were lodged on Friday .They escaped being whisked away narrowly.

The gunmen, dressed in police uniforms and bullet proof masks, were said to have arrived the hotel at about 12.50 pm with some of them scaling the fence to gain access.

Makinde is the Chairman of the PDP Governorship campaign Council for Kogi state.

The gunmen however did not succeed in gaining access into the hotel as security men attached to the Governor repelled and chased them away.

An eye witness said while some of the masked men climbed the fence of the hotel to gain access, others came in through the gate, alleging they may have come into the hotel to abduct the PDP candidate.

The eye witness said: “Some people said they may have been fake policemen but the governor’s security men said the attackers were not fake judging from uniform they were wearing and that they were hooded so that they will not be identified.

YOU NEWS learnt that PDP high command has reached out to the Inspector General of Police, asking him to ensure that nothing happen to its candidate.

Information from Anyimgba, Dekina local government area of the state also have it some houses belonging to some PDP leaders in the area were allegedly destroyed early on Friday.

A source from the area said: “There were shooting throughout the night in Anyimgba by hoodlums who apparently don’t want people to come out and vote on Saturday.

‘’But the people are determined to vote and so they mobilised themselves and disperse the hoodlums.’’