Two die, 17 vehicles burnt in Sango-Ota tanker accident

17 vehicles were burnt in the accident that happened around 11.55 p.m. on Thursday night.

Two persons were confirmed dead and six others injured

It was a fire accident involving a petroleum tanker at Bible College Bus-stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Thursday night.

The incident happened when the lone tanker fell and spilled its inflammable content into the drainage channel, the tanker ignited the fire that burnt many vehicles.

17 vehicles were affected, which included one tanker trailer, 10 articulated vehicles, three cars and three commercial buses.

YOU NEWS reporter who visited the accident scene in the early hours of Friday report that Sango Toll Gate premises of the FRSC was also affected.

The fuel-laden truck was heading to Lagos from Sango-Ota when it developed a gear fault and overturned in the process.

“The driver was trying to change the gear of the vehicle and lost control.

The truck overturned and caught fire immediately.

Seven fire-fighting trucks, three from Ogun and four from Lagos, were promptly mobilised to the scene” an FRSC officer said

And add “Thank God, we were able to stop the vehicles coming from Lagos at the Toll-gate on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in good time.

“We rescued one person and took him to Ota General Hospital.

“We also evacuated two corpses that were burnt beyond recognition and we took them in our ambulance to Ifo General Mortuary.