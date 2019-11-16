A/ Court sacks PDP lawmaker in Imo, orders fresh election

The Appeal Court in Owerri has sacked sacked the member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe federal constituency of Imo State in the House of representatives, Obinna Onwubuariri, today…and it is final

The chairman of the panel, Justice R.N Pemu, who read the judgment said that the election that brought Onwubuariri of the Peoples Democratic Party to power in February was not in tandem with the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended.

The appellant court said that the electoral tribunal was right to have ordered a fresh election in the federal constituency.

The jurist said that the petitioner, Miriam Onuoha of the All Progressives Congress, was able to prove her allegations of over-voting, mutilation of figures and violence which marred the election.

Pemu, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return it had earlier issued Onwubuariri and conduct a fresh election in the entire federal constituency within 90 days.

It could be recalled that the tribunal had sacked Onwubuariri, but the lawmaker dissatisfied with the judgment went to the appeal court