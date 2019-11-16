Delta policemen forces student to transfer N150k school fees at gunpoint

Efe Ifie a 300 level student of Civil Engineering at the Delta State University weeks back was forced by some armed policemen at a checkpoint to transfer his school fees to them.

They had stopped the bus he was travelling in for stop and search.

He stated that after the men checked his bag without finding anything incriminating, one of them collected his phone.

“While he was checking it, he saw two Gmail accounts,” he disclosed. “One is my personal email addresses bearing my name while the other carries the name of my dance crew.”

I asked them to give me my phone so I could call my parents. They said I should settle them at that spot or they would take me to their station.

They were there for over an hour, intimidating me. Their names were not on their badge.”

They handcuffed me and asked the bus to go.l asked to be taken to station”

He explained that the policemen eventually took him to the station, Ekpan Police Division, around 2pm and threatened to lock him up if he failed to settle them.

They asked me if I have money in my account and I told them I didn’t. They started searching my phone and saw the alert. They said they must collect N200,000. I begged and told them it’s my school fees. They took me to an ATM point but it did not work.

They then took me to a POS stand around the station and forced me to withdraw N150,000 from my account for them. My school fees was about N80,000 while the remaining money was for my welfare. The payment for school fees is closing next month.”

The student said the policemen took him back to the station, gave him his bag and freed him.

“As I was walking away, one of them called me back and said another police team was ahead and that if they arrested me, they would bring me back to the station and collect another money from me. I told him I was going home; he then put me in a tricycle that took me to the park.