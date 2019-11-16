Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fire guts Catholic Church, kills Parish Priest

Younews Ng November 16, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 29 Views

Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Edmond Nwagbala, a priest of about 60 years old, was said to have been burnt beyond recognition inside his room.

St. Peter Claver Catholic Parish in Nnewi ichi, Nnewi Norh Local Government Area of Anambra State has been gutted by fire.

The inferno which cause is yet to be ascertained started in the wee hours of today, Saturday, November 16, 2019, and affected parts of the church residential building, leaving the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Edmond Nwagbala, dead.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said that police patrol teams attached to Otolo Division led by the DPO visited the scene.

He said that men of the Fire Service responded promptly and put off the fire before it escalated.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

A/ Court sacks PDP lawmaker in Imo, orders fresh election

The Appeal Court in Owerri has sacked sacked the member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe federal constituency ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.