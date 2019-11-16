Fire guts Catholic Church, kills Parish Priest

Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Edmond Nwagbala, a priest of about 60 years old, was said to have been burnt beyond recognition inside his room.

St. Peter Claver Catholic Parish in Nnewi ichi, Nnewi Norh Local Government Area of Anambra State has been gutted by fire.

The inferno which cause is yet to be ascertained started in the wee hours of today, Saturday, November 16, 2019, and affected parts of the church residential building, leaving the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Edmond Nwagbala, dead.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said that police patrol teams attached to Otolo Division led by the DPO visited the scene.

He said that men of the Fire Service responded promptly and put off the fire before it escalated.