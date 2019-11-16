Jonathan disappointed with Bayelsa election today

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said “I am really disappointed with what I observed today, compared to other African countries where I had monitored elections.’’

He expressed dissatisfaction over the lateness of the arrival of voting materials at the polling unit.

Jonathan spoke to journalists after he and his wife, Patience, had voted at Unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Look at even this voting. I was around earlier, but the materials had yet to arrive in the polling unit.

“I have led election monitoring teams to other African countries, we used to go 30 minutes before the time and in our reports, we indicated the exact time the votes started.

“So, for election to start after that time, it is an indictment to the electoral body that manages election. There is no reason why election should not start by 8:00 a.m.