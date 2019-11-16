Ofa Poly in monumental recruitment Scandal, fraud alleged !

The lid has been blown off a recruitment fraud in Ofa Polythecnic, Kwara State, where activities for official employment , takes place in the unholy hours of the night!..unqualified usually turned qualified before the wee hours of the morning!

Still shocking and beyond explanation to some within is the recruitment and capturing of staff,yet to be given appointment letters by the Federal government IPPIS representative sent to the institution for personnel salary .integration to the national salary grid.

The Federal establishment sources said is fast turning to family polytechnic, where families have father,mother and their children in the payroll of this institution. Man know man, nepotism, and favouritism are becoming the order of the day.

The recruitment which was done in full glare of the institutions governing council who were in session to interview the school new registrar,was done overnight with the registry staff sleeping overnight in their various offices.

At the helm of these shoddy nocturnal activities was the male secretary to the rector popularly known as TJ who had the list of many unqualified staff that were to be recruited .

These ones were called through the phone to come and pick up their letters in the dead of night. It was not done in the open,..and questions are being raised..why the dead of the night? Are there under table fraud in place?

Benefiaries risk their lives to travel through the 10-15 kilometer stretch where the school was located to collect their employment letters that was distributed to the wee hours of Thursday ,Nov 14 morning.

It was reliably gathered that one of the unions, the academic staff kicked against the wishy washy recruitment done in the night and queried why it has not gone through due process.

Staff of the administrative block couldn’t access their offices as the building was heavily guarded and condoned off,the chief security officer of the school was lambasted by the Rector when a staff was allowed-in in error.

Investigstion reveals that the school has lowered standard, sinking low in terms of best practices..even before this under- the- cover- of -darkness -fraud, the school has been wallowing in various allegations like that of TETfund mismanagement, overpopulation,lack of infrastructures, backlog of staff allowance and emoluments. Questionable posting and atrocities in the bursary.

Sources are saying the rector ,Dr. Lateef Ademola Olatunji, the fourth substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Offa (FEDPOFFA).who came in three years ago as a man of drive and action need to do some things right and fast too, to right the allegedly increasing wrongs.