Permutations as Kogi goes to poll today

It is almost certain Yaya Bello will win Kogi. He will not win because of any stellar performance in office, as admitted by those kneeling down on his behalf.,but because the other candidates are not better..and federal might is with him.

Today, the ruling APC is expected to clash with the main opposition PDP in seven battleground council areas.

In the remaining 14 council areas, findings show that the APC will coast to victory in five stronghold LGAs making up the Kogi Central Senatorial District, where Governor Yahaya Bello comes from, while the

PDP is expected to show strength in the nine councils making up Kogi East, where Musa Wada comes from.

However, there are indications that certain factors may affect Wada from polling block votes in these areas

Kogi, votes will be cast in the three senatorial districts with 1,646,350 registered voters deciding who will govern them in the next four years among 24 contestants.

Okene, Adavi, Okehi, Ajaokuta, and Ogori-Magongo make up Kogi Central while the Eastern Senatorial district consists of Ibaji, Ofu, Dekina, Ankpa, Olamaboro, Igalamela, Idah, Bassa, and Omala LGAs.

This means that while Bello is likely to coast to victory in the five LGAs that make up Kogi Central and considered as his strongholds, Wada is expected to get the upper hand in the nine LGAs that make up the Kogi East. However, things may turn to any side.

The Western Senatorial district is made up of Ijumu, Yagba East, Yagba West, Lokoja, Kogi/Koto Karfe, Kabba/Bunnu and Mopa-Moro local government areas.

Analysts are of the opinion that ethnic consideration might also play a role in the governorship election, meaning that the two leading parties might share the votes along ethnic lines.

The APC could record a clean sweep of all but one of Kogi Central, where its candidate comes from. Votes from Okehi where, the Social Democratic Party candidate, Natasha Akpoti, comes from may be shared between her and Bello.

It is believed that even if Akpoti does not win the election, she is in a strong position, based on her fan base, to decimate Bello’s votes in a fair contest in Kogi Central.

Wada is from Dekina in Kogi East, with strength in Ankpa, Ogugu, Ayungba and surrounding areas. Bello’s running mate, Edward Onoja, is also from the same senatorial district as Wada and could as well break Wada’s block vote expectation in the area.