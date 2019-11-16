Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Presidency counters insinuations as Buhari returns on election eve

Younews Ng November 16, 2019 buhari, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

There are some talks flying around that President Muhammadu Buhari delibrately return on Kogi and Bayelsa elections eve, to take chargre of things.

Even, that Service chiefs came to welcome him at airport has been interpreted as late night meeting to dish out instructions on how to win by force.

Intrestingly, the presidency via Garba Sheu said “Mr President made a strong demand for exemplary conduct of non-partisanship on the part of election and law enforcement officials in the two states. All must carry out their functions with fairness and transparency; without let or hindrance and without fear or favour.
He said: “I call on voters in Bayelsa and Kogi States to exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner and in line with the law in all situations. Law enforcement officials must ensure that citizens are allowed to vote without harassment and intimidation and any attempt to steal or hijack ballots must be stopped using all legal means.
“In all democratic elections, there are bound to be winners and losers and the elections in Bayelsa and Kogi will not be different. All candidates should be ready to accept the outcomes and wherever they are dissatisfied, they should follow the due process of the law in seeking redress. There must not be a resort to self-help.”
The President wishes the two states and their peoples a safe and credible exercise as they vote in these historic and suspenseful elections.

