Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kogi PDP, Wada rejects INEC result, heads for Tribunal

Younews Ng November 17, 2019 Events, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 26 Views

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Musa Wada, has rejected the result of the governorship election being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, he said the results that had been announced were fictitious.

He particularly said the result for Okene Local Government Area of 112,764 for the All Progressives Congress and 139 for PDP was fictitious.
He said he would go to the election petition tribunal as he claimed to have won the election.

He said he would go to the election petition tribunal as he claimed to have won the election.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ofa Poly in monumental recruitment Scandal, fraud alleged !

The lid has been blown off a recruitment fraud in Ofa Polythecnic, Kwara State, where ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.