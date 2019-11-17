TONTO DIKEH DEPORTED FROM DUBAI AFTER FISTICUFFS WITH SECURITY GUARD @ ONE MUSIC CONCERT.

Embattled Nollywood actress,Tonto Dikeh was on Saturday reportedly been deported from Dubai.

The actress was involved in a show of shame on arrival at the One music fest event in Dubai with Bobrisky but she was not allowed to enter the venue. So she attacked the security guard.

Police then intervened and whisked her away to an unknown location and from there to a plane back to Nigeria.

Tonto was said, to be intoxicated on an unknown substance, which aggravated the issue that led to her fight with the security guard.

She is currently on her way back to Nigeria.