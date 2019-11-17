Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

TONTO DIKEH DEPORTED FROM DUBAI AFTER FISTICUFFS WITH SECURITY GUARD @ ONE MUSIC CONCERT.-

Younews Ng November 17, 2019 Celebrity, Entertainment, I'm Reporting, Music, nollywood, Students, Trending Leave a comment 38 Views

Embattled Nollywood actress,Tonto Dikeh was on Saturday reportedly been deported from Dubai.
The actress was involved in a show of shame on arrival at the One music fest event in Dubai with Bobrisky but she was not allowed to enter the venue. So she attacked the security guard.
Police then intervened and whisked her away to an unknown location and from there to a plane back to Nigeria.
Tonto was said, to be intoxicated on an unknown substance, which aggravated the issue that led to her fight with the security guard.
She is currently on her way back to Nigeria.

