Again: EFCC Arraigns Alleged Fraud Syndicate’s Agent, 606 Auto Boss, For Laundering N209m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again, arraigned alleged agent of fraud syndicate, Mr. Samusideen Babafemi Sarumi, for allegedly laundered the sum of N209 million.

Samusideen was arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor, of Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday, on a three count-charge of felony to commit money laundering.

The EFCC in a charge marked FHC/L/144c/19, alleged that Samusideen, who the Chief Executive Officer of 606 Auto Limited, 606 Music Limited and Splash Off Entertainment Limited and one Saeed Hammoud Hussain, said to be at large, committed the offence between 2016 and 2018.

In perfecting the act, the EFCC alleged the defendant took possession of eight vehicles valued N135 million, which he reasonably known to forms part of the proceeds of an organised criminal group.

He was also alleged to have took possession of a boat valued N104 million, which he reasonably known to forms part of the proceeds of an organised criminal group.

The offences according to the prosecutor, M. K. Hussain, contravened sections 18(a) and15(2)(d)(6) and punishable under sections 15(3) the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended).

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his not guilty plea, his counsel, Mr. Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), informed the court of his client’s bail application and said same has been served on the prosecution.

The prosecutor, Mr. Hussain, admitted being served with the application. The position, which gave way for court to hear the application.

Following the hearing of both parties on the application, justice Obiozor, admitted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100 million with one surety in the like sum.

Justice Obiozor also ordered that the surety must be a landed property owner with Lagos, with evidence of three years tax and that the defendant to deposit his international passport with the Court’ Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) who will also conduct verification of the bail terms.

Justice Obiozor, while adjourned the matter till January 27 and February 4, 6, 10 and 11, 2020, for trial, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) formerly Nigerian Prison Services.