APC ends PDP’s 20yrs reign, INEC declares Lyon winner in Bayelsa

YOU NEWS permutation and news analysis on shape of things to come has again come to past, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressive Congress APC gubernatorial candidate Chief David Lyon, winner of the Bayelsa 2019 Governorship election.

It is the home state of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, the predecessor of Buhari.

Jubilation rocks the state, as the All Progressive Party (APC) ends the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP)’s twenty years reign.

Total Number of votes:

APC: 352557

PDP: 143172