Buhari drops 7 points on Bayelsa politics’ update

President Muhammadu Buhari has commented on update in Bayelsa, as congratulates most INEC declares the result.

(1) He warmly, congratulates the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, on his impressive victory.

(2) Commends APC supporters in particular and Nigerians in general in the State who exercised their civic rights in a peaceful manner, notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations.

(3) Condemning the loss of lives in Bayelsa, particularly prior to the election, the President commiserates with the families of the victims.

(4) On killings and violence recorded during election, he said, ‘‘Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.’’ ..It is unfortunate that pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll”

(5) The President looks forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

(6) President Buhari also urged Governor-elect Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance.

(7) President Buhari also implore those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established channels.