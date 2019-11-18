According to the returning officer, Professor Olayinde Lawal, the margin between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Smart Adeyemi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye is 20,570.

He announced that Mr Adeyemi polled a total of 80,118 votes, while Senator Melaye got 59,548 votes from the seven Local Government Areas in the senatorial district.

Prof Lawal explained that the total margin between both candidates is lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were canceled.

The returning officer, who declared the election inconclusive said, he is constrained by law to declare a winner because of the lead margin between the leading candidates.

He added that INEC will announce a new date for the conduct of a supplementary election in the 53 polling units before a winner can be returned.

Below is a breakdown of how both parties performed in the seven LGA’s

Kabba/Bunu LGA

APC-15,037

PDP-8,974

Ijumu LGA

APC-11,627

PDP-7,647

Kogi/Koton Karfe LGA

APC-14,168

PDP-9,786

Mapo/Muro LGA

APC-4,874

PDP-3,704

Yagba East LGA

APC-6,683

PDP-7,745

Yagba West LGA

APC-7,941

PDP-8,980

Lokoja LGA

APC-19,788

PDP-12,712