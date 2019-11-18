Disaster as Petrol tanker explodes on high speed, driver runs away with head

At Ajebandele village, Osun State, on Sunday, a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petroleum exploded, causing inferno which destroyed valuables, but fortunately no life was lost.

YOU NEWS leant that the tank compartment suddenly detached from the vehicle on high speed, causing it to explode on the Ife/Ondo Road.

The driver of the truck, ran away with the truck’s head to escape being attacked by the villagers.

The incident happened around 4.30am, and fire raged for about five hours before firefighters extinguished it.

Osun State Fire Service, Ile -Ife unit came to quench the fire.

Three buildings were lost to the fire,and several sacks of dried cocoa belonging to the villagers, which were destroyed, cash and other valuables were also lost to the inferno.

Many travellers plying the road early in the morning were stranded as half of the road was made impassable for hours.

In a similar vein, two buildings were also on Sunday gutted by fire in the Banana Island and Ogba-Ikeja areas of Lagos State.