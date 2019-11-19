200 vehicles.vandalised as Hoodlums clash in S/lere, Lagos

There was drama in the Itire-Ikate area of Surulere, Lagos State, on Friday, November 8, 2019, as hoodlums invaded some streets and vandalised over 200 vehicles belonging to residents.

According to the residents, the vandalised vehicles were parked on Bashorun, Shobande, Ogunsami, Ogunmuyiwa, Oredola, Lagos, Oshiga, Salami Bashorun and adjoining streets under the Oredola Community Development Association.

There was a crisis was between hoodlums from Shobande and Wosilat streets, as they stormed the area around 11.30pm on Friday and allegedly used cutlasses and hammers to smash the windscreens of vehicles parked on streets in the area.

It was learnt that the hoodlums, who wore masks, also took advantage of the tension in the area to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables during the operation.

A mechanic in the area, Amuda Olisa, said the crisis was between two factions of hoodlums in the community, adding that two vehicles belonging to his customers were vandalised.

He stated, “On Friday, around 11.30pm, the hoodlums invaded the area and started breaking the windscreens of vehicles that were parked on the streets. They carried out the operation till 1am, but when the police came, they had already vandalised a lot of vehicles. The boys are from Shobande and Wosilat streets, but the police did not arrest them.