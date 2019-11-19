Conflicting views on Jonathan’s role in fall of PDP in Bayelsa

Let’s discuss Jonathan.

From available facts, it is not in doubt that APC won the Bayelsa guber poll on a clean slate.

But the twist in the victory is the fact that former President Goodluck Jonathan worked against his party, the PDP, just to prove his superiority above Governor Seriake Dickson.

Jonathan wanted Timi Alaibe but Dickson preferred a man he can boss around, in order to keep his influence in the state intact.

Not minding the fact that PDP gave him the opportunity to rule Bayelsa State and Nigeria, Jonathan was more concerned about taking his pound of flesh.

He cladenstinely joined forces with APC leaders to unseat a man he installed.

He did to Dickson what one of his predecessors in Aso Rock, former President Olusegun Obasanjo did to him in 2015.

To worsen the situation, Jonathan, after the election, displayed how unperturbed he was about the whole saga, as he opted for a photo op while receiving two APC governors and SSA to Presisent Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang.

To some, it is simply politics at play, but to others it is something that couldn’t be comprehended.

While some people argue that Jonathan ought to have played the role of an elderstatesman by standing aloof, others felt he did the right thing, as there is no sitting on the fence in the game of political warfare.

Now, there are conflicting views flying about Jonathan, a man the international community has come to respect as a true democrat.

A section of his people see him as a patriot who liberated them from the shackles of Dickson’s oppression while a number of Nigerians see him as a democrat, who has risen above partisanship.

However, his people in the PDP, who do not agree with his views, are seeing him as a traitor even as Dickson’s men call him a betrayer. But the last group wants him seen as selfish, arguing that the role he played was a self-centered one.

Now, in view of the role he played in his homestate in the defeat of his own party, how would you adjudge Jonathan?

Is he a patriot, a democrat or a traitor? Can we say he is a betrayer or just being selfish? Would you rather see him as a loyal party man or an elderstateman?

Who and what is Jonathan to you?

Inspired by Olalekam Taofic Osiade ‘s posting on facebook