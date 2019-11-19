LG to prosecute Lebanese using Lion as guard in V.I..how govt removed it

The Lagos State Government has invited a Lebanese living on Caging the Lion on Muri Okunola Street Victorial Island ,Lagos who has been keeping wild lion like security dogs.

Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences..enforcement unit, saw to it that

the lion was removed around 1.30pm on Monday

The lion was first tranquilized before tying its hands ,legs and mouth after which it was moved

“The owner is yet to honour the invitation of the government.

“Instead, what he did was to send three Nigerians who claimed to be his workers.

“But we are working with them to know where we can find him.

“Our primary concern now is to remove the lion from the house, which we have done,” he said.

Tranquilizers usually have a predetermined sedatory time allotment based on weight. So it’s pretty safe. You can safely remove the animal.

This lion was evacuated from a private residence on Muri Okunola Street Victoria Island Lagos on Monday , November 18,2019.

The evacuation followed a petition written to the Lagos State Government by residents around the area who raised alarm that a foreign national was using the Lion to guard his house.

Experts from the department of veterinary medicine university of Ibadan joined officials of Lagos State Government in the operation that led to the evacuation as the lion was tranquilized for the safety of residents and those involved in the removal.

The lion according to information was brought in from Cameroon two years ago and nurtured by the Foreign national , a Lebanese to serve as a guard in his home. Residents first thought that it was a hybrid dog when it was brought in. But when its growls and snarl was becoming unbearable followed by chilling roars that sent jitters all around especially in the night.

Residents living very close to the house of the Lebanese suspected that his pet animal was more than a dog and they decided to write a petition

The officials of the State Government after determining that a lion was living in a residential area decided on its evacuation and it was safely removed to a zoo in the state .

The government says the Lebanese would be prosecuted for endangering the lives of residents .