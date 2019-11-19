Outcries over Hate Speech bill yielding result, Senate says it’s Abdullahi’s idea

Incessant criticism and public outcries against hate speech must be having effect, as Senate distanced itself from the proposed legislation.

The Hate Speech Bill which passed first reading last week.

The acting spokesperson for the red chamber, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that contrary to widespread impression, the bill was not the idea of the ninth Senate

He said it was solely being sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi, based on his conviction.

Akwashiki described as unfortunate, the statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party, which insinuated that the bill was a Senate bill, skewed to make the alleged third term ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari possible