FG outlaws old number plates from January 2020

The enforcement of the new vehicle number plates will commence from 1st January 2020.

The Joint Tax Board made this known in a communique issued at the end of its 14th meeting in Abuja.

According to the board, “the enforcement of the new vehicle number plates shall commence with effect from 1st January 2020 upon the expiration of the one-year period of grace granted for the replacement of old vehicle number plates.”

The Communique also noted that, in line with the provisions of the Personal Income Tax Act (as amended), the Board has mandated the State Revenue Authorities, under the aegis of the State Joint Revenue Committee, to engage with the relevant authorities of Local Government Councils and all relevant stakeholders to elicit the buy-in on the implementation of the unified sticker/emblem and ultimate eradication of all forms of unauthorised sale of stickers/emblem nationwide.

The Board resolved that States should make every effort to implement the Class ‘A’ Driver’s Licence and ensure that all motor vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles are duly registered.

According to the JTB, “states should ensure that data derived from the registration of motor vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles are regularly uploaded on to the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) platform.”

It was also resolved that revenue authorities at the national and sub-national levels should continue to consolidate on existing initiatives as well as design and implement new ones that will ensure consistent and sustainable revenue growth.

The revenue authorities were urged to “pursue collaboration and constructive partnership with relevant agencies in a bid to grow the national taxpayer base, and as well consider the need to continually collaborate and engage with relevant stakeholders to achieve expansion of the tax database.”