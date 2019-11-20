Revealed: Tonto Dikeh still In Dubai Prison, strong evidences against her surfaces

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was arrested by Dubai security agents and allegedly deported to Nigeria, last week.

Sources have however revealed that the mother of one is still being held in Dubai Detention cell for further investigation.

Though nothing has been officially heard from Tonto on social media except for some few postings from her best friend, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, its obvious the friends (Tonto and Bobrisky) are trying very hard to cover up their tracks.

Tonto was arrested over the weekend when she attended an event in Dubai. She was denied entry by security personnel and she called them untoward names.

She was said to have spent the night in prison.

Tonto, who was in Dubai to attend the One Africa Music Fest and Bamteddy wedding, could no longer attend these events since she was in detention.

Detention since Friday?

“Yes, she hasn’t been released but still in detention,” a source revealed.

But Tonto released a video debunking any news of detention or deportation through Bobrisky.

Sources explained further:

“First, Tonto is not the type to use that kind of video to debunk allegations of detention and deportation.

She would have used a more beautiful background wearing gorgeous clothes and displaying affluence. That was a damage control video she shared through Bobrisky. Tonto was looking like a tart! She wasn’t wearing make-up and looking like a prisoner in one small room! Anyways, in the video, there was no address about or her arrest. The Tonto we knew would have tore whoever wrote that story into shreds.

“Moreover, the attempts by Bobrisky to prove that Tonto Dikeh is still in Dubai and vacationing are not adding up.

Imagine the sudden disappearance of Tonto’s phone! Tonto’s phone lost its password and she opened another new page @king_wigocharity, on Instagram! Sharing a video to that effect,

Tonto, who was not gorgeously dressed like her usual old self wears a funny make-up and explains what went wrong with her old IG account.

Who is fooling who? She said she is still in Dubai but her password is still in Africa! In this IT age? “The video looks so stupid!”

Meanwhile, before the new page, she had posted many photos from Dubai on the old page @tontolet which has over 5million followers. It was on her old page she posted her ‘fake gift’ from Timi Frank. She even bought a new phone to run the new page! As a matter of fact, she removed the nylon seal from the cover of the phone!”

Wondering what went wrong with Tonto and Dubai security personnel?

“After her arrest and her hotel room was searched, they found out that she came to Dubai with hard drugs which she must have been taking,”a source hinted

The worry is about her little boy, King Andre, who is said to be in the care of a nanny in Abuja.

Already, Bobrisky is taking the pains to upload on the new page that has been created.

Effort is on to secure her released soon,but the problem is the incriminating evidence against her.