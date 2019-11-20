Seriake goes to court, reveals “I tried to meet Jonathan 16 times but …

Gov. Seriake Dickson says. Jonathan remains my Oga and I respect him, but there are lots of efforts by certain interest to create a rift between us.

“There is no politician that has been there for the former president than me.

“He has also helped me but it is unfortunate that I am being misconstrued in this matter of the election.

“I tried to meet Jonathan for 16 times and he opted to support a candidate that does not wish me well.

“I will soon write my memoirs and people will have a fair view of what happened, the visit of some APC governors to

Jonathan who congratulated the APC candidate without congratulating the candidate of his party.

“It is strategic for APC leaders to use Jonathan to legitimise the illegitimacy that happened on Saturday,” Dickson said.

On the next step he said, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would challenge the result of Nov. 16 Bayelsa governorship election in court.

Dickson, however, said he would set up a transition committee to work out modalities for smooth handover on Feb. 14, 2020.

“Our candidate, Sen. Douye Diri and the party chairman have been speaking about the charade called election that took place in Bayelsa on Saturday, and the invasion of our state by security forces.

He said the endorsement of Mr David Lyon the governor-elect by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was regrettable and a ploy by the APC to strategically take over the state.

He said that the perception that he alienated PDP stakeholders including the former president was unfounded adding that the primary election that produced the PDP candidate was credible”