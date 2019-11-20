Trending :Osun gov. commissions pots,etc

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated 2,210 newly-recruited food vendors to boost the home-grown school feeding programme initiative.

The governor also distributed cooking utensils, uniforms, feeding bowls among other materials to the new school food vendors to ease their services.

The caterers were recruited under the Osun Elementary School Feeding and Health Programme (O’MEALS) as part of the government efforts to promote quality, functional and qualitative education and as well help to make education more attractive and appealing to the pupils in the state.

The recruitment of the new food vendors across the 30 Local Government Areas and One Area Office was an initiative conceived by the government to augment parents’ care-giving efforts and essentially to produce children who are “physically and mentally balanced.”