A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an interim order restraining 22 banks from honouring any MasterCard transaction bearing the logo of the National Identity Card Management Commission (NIMC).

Justice Rilwan Aikawa said the order subsists pending the determination of a design infringement suit filed by Chams Plc, and Chams Consortium Ltd against the Singaporean payment and financial technology firm.

they alleged that MasterCard stole and infringed their intellectual propery in the design of the National Identitiy card.

Chams Plc and CCL, in a 41-paragraph statement of claim prayed the court to compel MasterCard to pay them N114billion as damages.

The sum comprises N84billion as special damages as a result of loss of expected revenue for eight years; N10bn for general damages of allleged fraud perpetrated jointly and severally against the claimants; and N20bn for allegedly inducing the breach and termination of the concessions awarded to the claimants by the NIMC, which occurred as a result of the Mastercards’ alleged fraudulent actions.

The plaintiffs averred that sometime in 2006, the Federal Government invited them to bid for the Nigeria National Identity Card project.

The case was adjourned till November 25, for hearing of the motion on notice.