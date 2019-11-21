Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Burna Boy nominated for Grammy Awards

November 21, 2019

Nigerian Afro-fushion singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Ogulu’s nomination was announced in a statement on the Grammy Awards’ website on Wednesday.

He was shortlisted for his album, ‘African Giant’ in the Best World Music Album category.

The category, according to the organisers, is for albums containing at least 51 per cent playing time of new vocal or instrumental world music recordings

Other contenders in the category are Altin Gün; Bokanté and Metropole Orkest; Nathalie Joachim and Spektral Quartet; and Angelique Kidjo.

The Best World Album is one of the 84 categories being contested by artistes from different parts of the world.

The winner will be announced at an event slated for Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Nigerians who had been nominated in the category in the past included Seun Anikulapo-Kuti, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti and King Sunny Ade.

